Cult.fit releases two new ad films

17 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Cult.fit, the health and fitness platform, has launched a new ad campaign with a tagline ‘Fitness is not an option’. Two ad films will be released with Bollywood-based pop culture.

Commenting on the new ad film launches, Prachita Pujari, Brand Marketing Head, cult.fit, said: “We are excited to bring our campaign back in a new avatar. Our last two films released in August earlier this year were immensely well-received and validated our strategy behind mixing humour with popular culture to create an impact. This is a new direction and a fresh take in marketing communications within the fitness industry and we are happy that it was met with huge audience appreciation. With these new films, we look forward to reinforcing our message once again and encouraging more people to join us in becoming more proactive about their health and well-being.”