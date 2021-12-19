Consumer durables to become a $34 bn industry: RedSeer

17 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

According to the latest report released by homegrown firm RedSeer Consulting titled ‘Opportunity in digitising the consumer durables value chain’, India’s durables sector is set to become a $34 billion dollar industry by 2025, with Tier 2+ cities contributing 68% (~$23 billion) of the incremental sales.

The report suggests that the Omnichannel model can debottleneck this market, especially with the support of video commerce + D2C play. Consumers are actively embracing video in their shopping experience across categories, and are eager to do the same in durables. As per the report, ~46% of consumers watch videos before buying and 49% Of consumers are willing to try video commerce offerings for electronics.