Colors Marathi launches ‘Project KYC- Know Your Child’

30 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Colors Marathi has launched ‘Project KYC- Know Your Child’, a show which speaks about a single mother-daughter relationship. As an extension of its marketing activity for the show, the channel has conducted a research by Sixth Sense Global that will provide a comprehensive overview of Parent – Child relationship pertaining to Maharashtrians.

Said Aniket Joshi, Business Head, Colors Marathi: “2021 is a year which changed many things on personal and professional front of many people, this is also the contributor to the changes in the relationship. This research is pivotal which will help us to add the value in creative front. Parent and Teen relations are ever changing, and this research will help in the long run for show messaging and will help the brand to develop strong bonding with audience.”

Added Viraj Raje, Programming Head of the channel: “We all know one of the purest bonds in this universe is that of a mother-child. Her unconditional love for her child is irreplaceable. However, in today’s world, we see that this bond is rapidly changing, whether it is between a mother and a son or a mother and a daughter. This shift can be attributed to a variety of factors in our society. As a parent or a child, we never noticed this problem or what is missing in the relationship. To study this most important aspect of the Parent-Child relationship, Colors Marathi conducted a KYC study across Maharashtra for the first time, which will also help us on the creative front.”