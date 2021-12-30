Burger King unveils campaign for Sober Whopper

30 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Burger King has launched a new year campaign for its limited edition whopper. The #Sober Whopper, a juicy, cheesy, flame grilled double patty Whopper has been specially curated for guests to enjoy the first-hand experience of 1st Jan. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by FoxyMoron.

Speaking about the campaign, Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer said: “Our strategy is to constantly hack contemporary moments and culture. After a successful Cricket Hack campaign, we are back with yet another Topical Campaign called #SoberWhopper. The #SoberWhopper was designed to ensure that no matter how hard our guests party, they can start their New Year on a Whopper Note. Besides increasing brand salience & consumer engagement, the campaign also allows us to bring a limited time Whopper exclusively available on our BK App. #SoberWhopper can be ordered via the BK App or earned Free by tagging us on social media. Our last campaign of 2021 wishes all our guests and everyone a safe and a very happy new year.”

Adding to the same, Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder Zoo Media & FoxyMoron said: “Burger King as a brand has a unique way of connecting with its TG of GenZ and Millennials. While most brands focus on bringing in the New Year, Burger King in its signature humour and topical lens, decided to focus on the unique touchpoint of the customer’s sentiment the morning after, when all the fun and frolic is over, and all you want is great food!”