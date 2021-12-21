Brett Lee appointed brand ambassador of Phoenix Business Advisory

21 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

In an endeavour to enable Indian businesses to expand into Australia, Phoenix Business Advisory has announced a strategic partnership with former Australian pacer Brett Lee.

Said M P Singh, CEO, Phoenix Business Advisory and an Australian citizen with roots in India, said: “We are thrilled to have Brett Lee as our Brand Ambassador to spearhead our new campaigns of ‘Make Australia your 2nd Home’. Australia’s robust economy and business policies have attracted millionaires from all over the world, and more than six lakh Indians already consider it as their second home.”