Brandwizz wins mandate for Skipper Pipes

17 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Brandwizz Communications, the creative and digital marketing agency, has won the mandate for Skipper Pipes.

Commenting on the appointment, Amit Gope, Senior General Manager – Marketing & Branding at Skipper said: “Skipper is, presently, all set to maximise customer and channel level engagement. The pandemic has brought to focus the importance of reaching out to, and effectively connecting with our consumers through ever-growing opportunities in the new media. Brandwizz has a proven track-record of optimising digital strategies for businesses, and we look forward to working with their team & taking our business forward.”

Talking about the association, Sayak Mukherjee, Co-Founder, Brandwizz Communications added: “We are truly thrilled to have Skipper Pipes on-board. With the Indian pipes and bath fittings industry on the fastrack of growth, we are excited to collaborate with one of the top players in this sector. As Skipper Pipes sets out to conquer new territories, our aim is to exploit the creative and digital communication channels to help penetrate deeper into the consumer market. We are all geared up to take this association to the next level.”