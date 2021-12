Borosil launches new campaign for OTG

29 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Borosil Ltd has launched a new ad campaign for its Oven Toaster Griller range. The TVC will be aired on popular channels across the country, in different languages.

Said Barnali Shankar, Sr General Manager, Marketing, Consumer Products, Borosil Ltd. said, “We are proud to have our OTG range out there for our consumers. The high quality of our products is what we abide by and the satisfaction of our consumer base pushes us to come out with newer, better appliances. Our new TVC highlights the OTG which allows you to make any desired meal and enjoy the best performance, firsthand.”