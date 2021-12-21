Blue Buzz wins communications mandate for Serene Envirotech

By Our Staff

Serene Envirotech Solutions, a health-tech startup, has announced awarding its communications remit to Blue Buzz marketing agency to establish and drive their brand positioning.

Said Dr Babu Sudhakar, Chairman and Managing Director, Serene Pvt. Ltd.: “We are thrilled to have Blue Buzz on board to lead and strengthen our public relations and brand reputation. Their integrated consulting and execution along with strategic input will prove crucial in driving our brand story in these challenging times. Our prime message is to promote the use of advanced technology for a healthier and sustainable future, and Blue Buzz is already helping us to steer this ahead with a very focused PR campaign.”

On the new brand collaboration, Neha K Bisht, Co-Founder and CEO at Blue Buzz, added: “The power of technology has exceeded leaps and bounds and brands like Serene Envirotech are testimonies of this. They are real innovators, committed towards biosecurity and community well-being and we are delighted to partner with Dr Sudhakar and his team. We aim to support the company in redefining “what’s next” in health-tech/wellness for India. We look forward to driving their vision, to the right audience and the platforms with the best of our capabilities.”