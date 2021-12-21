Ananya Pandey signed brand ambassador for Esprit

21 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Watch brand Esprit has appointed actor Ananya Pandey as its brand ambassador via its India partner, the AP Group.

Said AP Group Managing Director Hamza Patel: “We have noticed that the Indian customer buying behaviour is not as it was a decade back. Indian customers are always looking for new trends and designs, but now they are also looking for brands with which they can connect on a much deeper level. So, to build trust and a bond of familiarity with Esprit watches, we chose Ananya Pandey to endorse Esprit Watches. Ananya is perfect to promote Esprit watches as she is just not a celebrity, but a successful young woman, who connects the millennial and Gen Z to the upcoming fashion trends through her style sense. She will be promoting our new collection of watches specially tailored as per the need of Indian customers and are priced attractively between Rs.8000 – Rs.10000.”