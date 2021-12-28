AdClear Digital Marketing bags mandate for Value Research

28 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Independent digital marketing agency AdClear has bagged the digital mandate for Value Research, an investment research company that empowers savers to invest wisely and achieve their lives’ financial goals.

As part of the mandate, AdClear will be handling the entire digital marketing duties which include Social, SEO and Performance – this with the objective of giving the brand a robust online presence that will help it conquer new markets and move younger audience towards planned investment.

Said Dhirendra Kumar, CEO, Value Research: “Value Research has been guiding Indian investors since 1990. We are embarking on an ambitious plan to reach a substantially larger investor base with our unique perspective. We have chosen Ad Clear to help us with digital initiatives encompassing brand knowledge and growth.”

Commenting on the win, Gurbir Singh, CEO, AdClear added: “Value research is the most trusted name in India when it comes to investment advice. Its opinion is rooted in deep research, 29 years of experience and an inclination towards simplifying complex financial choices. Being financially wise early reaps great benefits in the long run and we see a great potential for growth not just in the mature audience but also the young earners. We are excited to partner Value Research and help it inculcate better financial decisions in a large but not yet fully tapped market.”