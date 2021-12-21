0101 marketing agency partners with Divine Solitaire

21 Dec,2021

By Our Staff

Divine Solitaire has assigned 0101 digital marketing agency for end-to-end D2C digital transformation.

Commenting on this new partnership, Jignesh Mehta, Founder & Managing Director, Divine Solitaires said: “We are very excited to team up with the 0101 team to take the brand to its next level. We believe in technology as it has the power to exploit the huge potential that the Diamond Industry provides. We are launching our custom range of jewellery for our discerning customers. This is a signal of the customer centricity we are adopting as a brand.”

The objective is to make the website the clear destination for commerce and adopt a multi-channel approach. To this end the brand is also looking at being the first Indian diamond brand to look at marketplaces, affiliates networks across the world.

Said Ajay Verma, senior adperson and Managing Partner 0101: “The online diamond market has a huge potential and wants to be the first diamond brand to use tech and lead the way. Our mandate is not just for the brand’s Digital transformation, but what makes it really interesting is the management of the entire eSales, with domestic and global distribution rights. We want to make the brand big and both the team at Divine and 0101 are in a hurry.”

Added Jayraj Jadhav, Managing Partner 0101: “We want to exploit the power of first party data. And our initial trials with this strategy have been very encouraging”

Divine has created an omni-channel sales network that is powered by technology. This includes a combination strategy that integrates its Digital Assets with Virtual Assist, Try at Home and Online to Offline to enhance its B2C network and at the same time build B2B2C and D2C channels.

Said Mihir Mehta, Managing Partner 0101: “Consumer journeys are not linear and every consumer is different. What we intend to do is create personalised experiences and create ease of shopping for customers through online channels, video assistance and try @ home features. We want to create a seamless channel for online onboarding and offline purchase.”