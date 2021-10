&Walsh partners with Parle Agro to launch B Fizz

01 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Parle Agro has launched a new campaign for its malt flavoured fruit drink, B Fizz. The new face for the brand is actor Arjun Kapoor.

&Walsh, the creative agency for B Fizz, has led the campaign narrative for the television commercials, print and digital. The films have been produced by Ransom Films, and directed by John Poliquin.

Said Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro: “In the past one year, B Fizz has grown exponentially, multiplying our sales and expanding not just the sparkling fruit drink category, but growing the malt flavoured fruit drink category multifold which was almost non-existent in India. Expanding the portfolio successfully in the midst of a pandemic is a clear testimony to our determination and ambition. Looking forth, we not only aim to build the malt flavoured fruit drink category further with B Fizz, but with the combined might of Appy Fizz and B Fizz, we intend to build the sparkling fruit drink category to a 10,000 crore category by 2030.”