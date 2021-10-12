Vasudha Misra appointed Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas

12 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Lowe Lintas has recently announced Vasudha Misra as its Regional Creative Officer, strengthening the creative leadership at their Delhi office. Vasudha joins Lowe Lintas from BBH India where she worked as ECD on brands such as Tinder, Vivo, FabHotels, Havells RO Water Purifiers, Havells Lights, OkCupid, Heinz India and Indonesia.

Speaking about the appointment, Prateek Bhardwaj, CCO, Lowe Lintas said: “Vasudha and Lowe Lintas were simply meant to be. Over the years, she has built a body of work that would sit perfectly in a Lowe Lintas greatest hits reel – strategically powerful, creatively brilliant. With a cool, new-age edge. Borrowing a line from one of her campaigns, I’d say this really feels like the start of something epic.”

Commenting on her new role, Misra added: “I am very excited to be a part of Lowe Lintas. Over the years, I have watched several iconic campaigns that Lowe that has done, with great admiration. And I look forward to helping Prateek take this incredible legacy forward.”