Upstox launches 3 new TVCs

13 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Upstox (also known as RKSV Securities), the online investment platform, has launched three new TVCs that depict investing through Upstox is simple.

Notes a communique: “The goal of the campaign is to encourage more Indians to invest and convey that investing is easy with Upstox. The three TVCs emphasize that even though some tasks in routine life may seem tough, investing with Upstox is as simple as it gets. The three protagonists of the videos are seen struggling with basic tasks but are pros when it comes to investing via Upstox. The three TVCs showcase the new suite of features added on Upstox’s new platform and its intuitive design makes discovery and picking of stock easy. It propagates to invest smartly with the help of curated lists and personalised news.”