TV9 Bharatvarsh to host conclave on election issues

04 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

With less than six months to go before Uttar Pradesh holds its state elections, TV9 Bharatvarsh is hosting its conclave ‘Satta Sammelan – Uttar Pradesh’ in Lucknow today (Oct 4). As part of this day-long session, top leaders from both ruling and opposition parties will throw light on key poll issues.

Speaking about the Conclave, Barun Das, CEO, TV9 News Network said: “UP, which goes to polls early next year, holds a distinct status in the Indian polity given its primacy in deciding the outcome of general elections. As the No. 1 news network of the country, we will ensure that our 40 crore weekly TV viewers and digital audiences across the length and breadth of our country, get the most insightful and exhaustive coverage of this important event. Our first pre-election Summit – ‘TV9 Bharatvarsh Satta Sammelan’ will offer an unrivalled perspective through engaging formats and exclusive one-on-one chats with leaders championing the most diverse political principles.”