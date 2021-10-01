Truecaller launches brand campaign

01 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

With a promise of safeguarding its users from spam, scam and keep offering hassle free communication, Truecaller, the global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, has launched a brand campaign today called “Desh ka Truecaller”. The film has been curated by Mind Fluid, an agency partner of Truecaller.

Commenting on the launch, Manan Shah, Director of Marketing, Truecaller India said: India is our home market and our community has always been like our North Star, guiding us and helping us grow rapidly by spreading a positive word of mouth for us. It gives us great pride that more than 20 crore Indians trust us, which is nearly half of the number of cell phone users in India. The message of this campaign is that of trust and to reassure people using Truecaller that we will continue to keep their communications safe and efficient.”

Added Harita Rao, Creative Director at Mind Fluid: “There are many Indias in India – full of stories, full of insights. And Truecaller as a brand has been built around these stories and insights. And that is what Desh ka Truecaller is all about – little anecdotes from life. Our hearts swell with warmth and there was a constant smile on our faces while creating Desh ka Truecaller.”