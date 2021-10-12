To The New wins digital mandate of Asahi Glass

12 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

To The New, the digital services company, has bagged the digital marketing mandate of Asahi India Glass Ltd (AIS). The company will be responsible for integrated digital marketing.

Commenting on the appointment, Vikram Khanna, COO (Consumer Glass & Architectural Institutional Business), CMO & CIO, Asahi India Glass, said: “AIS is India’s leading automotive and building glass company. With our recent association with TTN, we aim to accelerate our digital presence and have a deeper connect with our customers and influencers especially the end consumers in the automotive and architectural front with our brands – AIS Windshield Experts (India’s largest automotive glass repair and replacement service provider), AIS Windows (complete door and window solutions in uPVC and aluminum) and AIS Glasxperts (Design, supply and installation services for customized & innovative glass and fenestration solutions) via digital marketing. We strive to be present in the minds of our valuable customers at all times, through our digital touch-points apprising them of various initiatives, activities, and products/solutions that we offer.”

Added Ramn Mitta, CMO and Co-founder, To The New: “AIS is a leader in glass manufacturing with products servicing the entire spectrum of demand in every domain. Our focus will be to artfully communicate the brands’ value proposition to its B2B and B2C audiences and deploy investments designed to deliver business objectives. We will also work towards enhancing brand awareness, recall, and customer experience across the digital spectrum. We are delighted to be designated as the official digital marketing partners of AIS and look forward to forging a relationship that is deep-rooted in growth and RoI driven strategies.”