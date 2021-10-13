Times Network partners Yupp TV

13 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Times Network has announced the launch of Times Now Navbharat, Hindi news channel and ET Now Swadesh, Hindi Business News channel in US, Canada and key international markets, in partnership with Yupp TV, internet-based TV and On-demand service provider.

Said Jagdish Mulchandani, COO and Executive President, Times Network: “We are thrilled to expand our content portfolio by introducing our recently launched Hindi news channels to our global viewers on Yupp TV. Our best-in-class Entertainment & English News channels are strongly positioned in over 100+ countries and we are now excited to present compelling news content in Hindi language for viewers across international markets. Presenting a holistic reportage on global, national, local, financial & business news content, Times Now Navbharat and ET NOW Swadesh will serve as an essential addition to their daily dose of news consumption. I am confident that with our latest Hindi offerings, we will further enrich the TV viewing experience of the viewers in Indian language and continue to keep them informed with in-depth, conclusive and credible news.”

Added Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of Yupp TV: “We are happy to announce the launch of Times Network’s Hindi news channels, Times Now Navbharat and ET NOW Swadesh in US, Canada and key international markets. We have seen a huge scope for Indian television with Hindi language in these markets and will be a great value add for our brand. Yupp TV users can now watch their favourite Hindi content globally, giving them more entertainment options to choose from.”