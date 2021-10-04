Times Network launches ET Now Swadesh

04 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Strengthening the Network’s footprint in the language space, Times Network is set to mark its debut in the Hindi Business News genre with the launch of ET Now Swadesh. It promises to be a catalyst of growth, energizing every discerning Indian to Rise with India. The channel will also unveil its brand manifesto that reflects its unique proposition in the Hindi Business News category. A special brand film capturing the brand genesis will be released on the Launch day across the Network channels and its social media platforms.

Led by Nikunj Dalmia as the Managing Editor, the channel features trail blazing editorial team of seasoned financial and business journalists including Mihir Bhatt, Pradeep Pandya, Kavita Thapliyal and Priyanka Anand.

Commenting on the launch, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said: “ET Now has been committed to India’s growth story for over a decade and we are now thrilled to launch our maiden Hindi Business News channel, ET Now Swadesh, which not only presents a distinct proposition in the Hindi business news category but further fuels our mission to help every Indian Rise With India. While the pandemic presented unprecedented challenges worldwide, it has undoubtedly been an agent of radical change, to rethink and reimagine businesses and lives. New streams including digital services & payments, financial & investments tools have emerged as the definitive factors that will pave the path to progress. With an unwavering faith in India, ET Now Swadesh with its mission, Badho Desh Ke Saath, will pioneer a new revolution of financial empowerment and progress for crores of Hindi speaking viewers. I am confident that our new offering will resonate with our viewers, fulfilling their dreams and aspirations to Rise with India.”