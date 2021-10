Tic Tac refreshes its campaign

01 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Tic Tac, the confectionery brand of Ferrero Group, has launched a new TV campaign – “Gentle Refreshment”. The campaign seeks to position Tic Tac as an enjoyable mouth freshener that provides a gentle refreshment for the consumer in everyday moments.

Commenting on the launch of the new Tic Tac TVC, Tic Tac India spokesperson, Zoher Kapuswala said: “Staying relevant to the changing times is an important aspect of our brand philosophy. As consumers evolve, it is important as a brand to also adapt and evolve to stay relevant in these times. Our TVC strives to establish a strong relatable need for refreshment and communicate the role of Tic Tac which offers a break from the everyday tedium and provide a ‘gentle refreshment’. We are confident that the campaign will resonate well with the consumers.”