The Ad Club Bangalore announces Big Bang Awards

12 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

The Advertising Club Bangalore announced its flagship event Big Bang Awards, celebrating excellence in the areas of creative, media, digital and marketing. The awards will be spread over four days, starting in mid-December.

Said Laeeq Ali, President, The Advertising Club Bangalore: “Over the last two decades, Bengaluru has emerged as the key advertising hub of South India and has become home to several international and national agencies. Apart from this, several homegrown agencies have also made a mark, making Bangalore the No 2 city for advertising talent after Mumbai.”

Added Malavika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards: “I have been involved with the Big Bang Awards for the last 20 years. This year we hope to see a lot of emerging creative, media and digital agencies with innovative and exciting ideas. Adding a category for marketing excellence will nicely round off the entire gamut of marketing activities covered.”