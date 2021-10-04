Srinivasan Swamy inducted in STACA Trust

04 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairman of the R K Swamy Hansa Group, was inducted as a trustee in the STACA Trust.

STACA is the apex body whose operating arm is the Advertising Council of India (ACI). ACI is well known in the advertising world as the organisation which had organised AdAsia in Jaipur 2003 and in New Delhi in 2011. It also sponsors young industry professionals for self-development in the widely acclaimed “Fast-track” program of the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Said STACA Trust Chairman Ramesh Narayan: “Srinivasan Swamy is a well-known advertising leader who had been associated with various prestigious industry Associations globally viz. World President of the New York based International Advertising Association (the first Indian to hold this position), President of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), President of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), Chairman of Advertising Standards Council of India, Vice Chairman of Asian Federation of Advertising Agencies, to mention a few. Mr Swamy’s grasp of industry matters and his enthusiasm for exploring new frontiers will go a long way in promoting the cause of the marcom space through STACA Trust and ACI. His presence will no doubt infuse a sense of renewed vigour and enthusiasm.”

Said Swamy: “It’s an honour for me to be inducted as STACA trustee. I will do my best to this position and match the stature of some of earlier trustees viz. Pradeep Guha, Gautam Rakshit, Dr Ram Tarneja etc and guide to upgrade the skills of advertising professionals so that our young people match the best in the world and bring laurels to our industry as well as country. My main emphasis will be on public service communication, which is the need of the hour and I look forward to support from media houses for these societal issues. It is important to activate ACI as the platform for all major industry bodies, which it is.”