Sony to broadcast Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL)

13 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will air the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) from October 14 to November 27.

Notes a communique: “The 2021 edition of WBBL has already got Indian fans talking as eight Indian women cricketers who have also represented India will be seen taking the field. Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma will be seen establishing their dominance in the Defending Champions Sydney Thunder, while Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav will play for Sydney Sixers. Poonam Yadav will join Brisbane Heat while Richa Ghosh will be seen in Hobart Hurricanes. India’s T20I captain, Harmanpreet Kaur along with Jemimah Rodrigues will take to the pitch for Melbourne Renegades. In the past, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy have played in the Women’s Big Bash League with Smriti’s team, Brisbane Heat reaching the semifinals during the 2016-17 edition of the tournament.“