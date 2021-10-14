SoCheers appoints Aanchal Kohli as Head – Corporate Communications

14 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

SoCheers, a digital advertising agency based out of Mumbai, has appointed Aanchal Kohli as Head – Corporate Communications.

Commenting on the appointment, Kohli said: “I am really excited for my new endeavour with SoCheers and given that it has been off to an amazing start, the journey looks pretty good from where I am standing. I am eagerly looking ahead to bringing something new to the table, seeing the agency reach newer heights and further strengthening the mark that it has already made for itself in the industry. A genuine shout-out to Mehul Gupta (Co-Founder & CEO, SoCheers) and Rajni Daswani (Director – Brand Experience & Digital Marketing, SoCheers), along with the entire #cheersquad, for welcoming me into the family with utter warmth and joy. I can say with utmost confidence that it indeed feels like the start of something cheerful!”

Added Rajni Daswani, Director – Brand Experience & Employee Engagement, SoCheers: “At SoCheers, we have always believed in continuously upscaling ourselves as a team, bringing on board strong experts in each field from the industry at large. Aanchal comes with a truck-full of industry experience and invaluable perspective and we are extremely excited about building a strong PR & Communications department under her leadership. Her expertise in previous agencies and with multiple clients will help the agency widen its avenues at various national and international platforms, along with building and strengthening SoCheers’ media presence.”