Scaler earmarks 100 CR marketing spend for 2022

14 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Scaler, the online tech varsity for upskilling, announced its plan to invest 100 crores towards marketing spending in 2022.

Speaking about the investment, Rahul Karthikeyan, Chief Marketing Officer, Scaler said: “The pandemic served as a reality check for many who suddenly realised that merely having a university degree or even work experience is no longer a guarantee for securing or retaining their jobs. This has led to a surge in the number of ed-tech businesses offering thousands of courses and programs promising the allure of knowledge and job security. However, for a niche offering like ours, the challenge is to be seen distinctly in the crowd and be heard above the current cacophony.”