Sara Ali Khan roped in for Purplle campaign

11 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Beauty e-commerce platform, Purplle.com has launched its festive campaign – #PurplleWaliDiwali. The campaign film showcases Sara Ali Khan grooving to ‘Yeh Diwali Purplle Wali’ giving the original song a twist, voiced by the ace singer Anushka Manchanda.

On the launch of the campaign, Nippun Aneja, Chief Business Officer, Purplle.com said: “We wanted to make this Diwali even more special for our consumers during our biggest sale of the season. This year everyone will have the freedom to choose their very own free Diwali gift every time they shop with us, on every order they place. We want this to truly be a Purplle Wali Diwali, celebrated with Sara Ali Khan, and the best of beauty for all.”

On creating the campaign, Arun Iyer, Founder, and Creative Partner, Spring Marketing Capital added: “With a strong insight we aimed at making a campaign where the unique proposition of a free Diwali gift on every order, comes to life. We created a fun, quirky, celebration, in the Purplle world, leveraging the brand ethos. With sharp lyrics, we ensured our core communication stands out on a unique, trendy canvas.”