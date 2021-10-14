Priti Murthy is now President, GroupM Services India

14 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

GroupM India has announced the appointment of Priti Murthy as President, GroupM Services India. In her new role, Murthy would also be part of the GroupM India Executive Committee. She will lead the centre of delivery excellence that comprises biddable, non-biddable, analytics and reporting. She will work closely with agencies to understand their needs, incorporating best-in-class delivery metrics with ‘improvise and improve’ as the approach to continued excellence. Murthy, who was until recently CEO of OMD India, will report to Prasanth Kumar CEO, South Asia GroupM and Jon Thurlow, COO, Asia Pacific GroupM. GroupM Services India leadership team would report to Priti.

Commenting on the new appointment, Prasanth Kumar – CEO South Asia GroupM said: “It is a homecoming for Priti and strengthening of GroupM India leadership team with yet another remarkable industry leader. Priti’s product mindset powered by a unique blend of experience in setting and executing an organization-wide vision will enrich the GroupM teams alike. As one of the most regarded women leaders in the industry, Priti also believes in GroupM’s future centric business approach and has always focused on building purpose-driven culture as a key leadership responsibility. I am confident that her people and solution focus will further strengthen the agency collaboration fuelling all GroupM agencies.”

Added Priti Murthy – President GroupM Services India: “It is one of the best eras in the media industry, revival and rejuvenation being the focus. I am delighted to join GroupM, to walk the path to the future transformation of GroupM offerings in the marketplace and magnify the operational excellence that it is known for. With GroupM’s focus on creating the best in class and house of excellence, my role will be to bring in the right mix of talent, process and tech to ensure quality assurance and continuous improvement for biddable and non-biddable media for our partners and clients. I am looking forward to working with Prasanth and the entire ExCo in driving this focus.”