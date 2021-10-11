PNB launches campaign for customer outreach programme of GOI

11 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

In line with a government’s initiative, Punjab National Bank, has launched a “6S Campaign” encapsulating different schemes such as – Swabhiman, Samruddhi, Sampark and Shikhar, Sankalp and Swagat. The objective is to drive special awareness campaign for development of financial services in the country and to accelerate credit growth, improve penetration of social security schemes and drive digital banking push.

Notes a communique: “Under Shikhar, Sankalp and Swagat schemes, the Bank has devised special rates of interest to drive credit offtake in retail and MSME sector. In addition, focussed products and customer segments have also been identified for targeted outreach in line with the Bank’s broader strategic agenda. Specifically for MSME sector, the Bank has formed specialized teams in select districts for credit delivery. Further, the Bank has deepened concessions for select products in line with “One district one product” policy to ensure access to affordable credit for MSMEs in the country.”