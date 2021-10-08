Pepsi teams up with Netflix

By Our Staff

Pepsi is gearing up to celebrate the finale of the Netflix series, Money Heist by hosting a virtual fan party.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India said: “Pepsi has always had a finger on the pulse of pop culture- thus, we’ve been able to bring forth relevant and exciting experiences for the SWAG generation. Pepsi is a quintessential party starter, and we look forward to creating the ultimate party experience for our consumers. In the first half of this campaign, we had the entire nation crave for the beautiful golden packs, and we are sure that this party will also be a celebration that everyone remembers.”

Shilpa Singh, Director, Marketing Partnerships, Netflix India, added: “At Netflix, we are always looking for innovative ways to engage with our fans. The upcoming virtual fan party with Pepsi is a powerful platform to celebrate the fandom for Money Heist. With celebrity performances, the virtual fan party will make for an unforgettable experience, just like the iconic series itself.”