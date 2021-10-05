Parents prefer Youtube over OTT platforms for kids : Akatsuki survey

By Our Staff

Akatsuki Inc., a Japan-based entertainment and technology company looking to expand its kid’s animation footprint in India, recently conducted a survey on ‘What Indian Parents Want From Animated Content For Kids’.

The survey revealed 69% of Indian parents feel that the Covid-19 wave has increased their child’s content consumption habits leading to a 4-6 hours screen time on an average. The Top 5 voted content IPs according to the survey are: Cocomelon, Peppa Pig, Shinchan, Doraemon, and Tom &Jerry.

Said Yuki Kawamura, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Akatsuki Inc: “We at Akatsuki are committed to bringing joyful and meaningful animation IPs for the growing and underserved kids animation space in India. We want to thoughtfully co-create our content roadmap with on-ground insights and need gaps. This survey is the first step in that direction and findings have strengthened our conviction in the potential of the untapped demand of kids animation in India and synergies with our IPs.”