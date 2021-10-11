Orcomm shoots film for UpGrad Jeet

11 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

UpGrad Jeet, a subsidiary of UpGrad and an online preparation platform for government job exams, has launched its latest campaign #JeetKeSahiMaayane that says that a government job is an opportunity for the youth of India to serve and build the nation. The film was shot by Orcomm Advertising.

Speaking more about the campaign, Ritesh Raushan, CEO, upGrad Jeet, said: “Our focus has always been at delivering quality content to our learners that in turn, helps the aspirants realize their dream of getting a Govt. job, and we realize that we are not just helping individuals but also laying the foundation for the nation as these next-gen Government employees will take the nation forward through their different roles and responsibilities. Through this campaign, we thank the numerous government employees who continue to serve the nation by putting the nation over their personal interests, and we hope to inspire the youth to look at Government Jobs as a career choice.”

Added Kavita Koserwal, CEO, Orcomm Advertising: “We understand the hunger that drives emerging towns and cities of India, having been their voice for more than a decade now. #JeetKeSahiMaayne brings out that spirit, the zeal unfazed by prejudices, barriers, or lack of facilities. Our message to these young aspirants is simple but stirring – believe in your power and purpose to achieve your dreams not only for yourself but also for our India. We are happy to partner with UpGrad Jeet to mentor and enable small-town aspirations to make a big impact.”