Omnicom Media launches OMG Digital Bootcamp

07 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has announced the launch of its first-ever OMG Digital Bootcamp, a four-week, full-time intensive learning programme designed to provide a launchpad to aspiring digital marketers looking to kick start their career in digital marketing.

Speaking of this new initiative, Kartik Sharma, Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group, India, said: “Progress and purpose are always at the heart of everything we do, and we believe that wherever learning thrives, so do people. One of the ways we have decided to support this is by nurturing budding talent in-house. In an industry where we are often faced with the challenge of onboarding entry-level aspirants in the digital ecosystem, we paused to take a hard look at how we could empower talent in-house and set them up for success within our agencies, thereby empowering business growth in the long run. This Bootcamp is one of the ways in which we have decided to support present and future talent, in-house, by enhancing their digital proficiency.”

Added Anand Chakravarthy, Co-Founder, Results & Outcomes: “With 2.5 million digital jobs set to be created over the next 5 years, the need for ‘ready for business’ talent is critical for organizations. With rapid digitalization, it is imperative to rethink learning and how upskilling should be delivered. Results & Outcomes is pleased to collaborate with OMG India to curate and deliver an application-oriented and hands-on, progressive digital learning program delivered by domain experts – experienced professionals who themselves have run digital campaigns for years.”