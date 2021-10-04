Nobel Hygiene observes International Day for older person

04 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Nobel Hygiene’s Friends, a disposable adult diaper brand, launched an audio campaign on International Day of Older Persons. This was produced in-house by the Nobel Hygiene marketing team, and written by Brand Content Editor Shayonnita Mallik and produced in collaboration with the freelance media production collective, Plan2Shoot.

Said Kartik Johari, Vice-President – Marketing & e-commerce, Nobel Hygiene: “The aim of this campaign is to expose people to the very real human stories behind the problem of incontinence. The loss of urine control can leave people feeling helpless and isolated, unable to talk even to the closest of their family. And this could be happening in YOUR home! We hope these tapes will help viewers start a conversation with seniors at home and help find an easy solution to a very real problem.”