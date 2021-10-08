Nikunj Garg is Editor of Mirror Now

By Our Staff

Times Network has appointed Nikunj Garg as Editor of Mirror Now. Garg will lead the editorial mandate for Mirror Now and closely work with the channel’s business and leadership teams to drive the channel’s growth agenda. In his new role, he will report to MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network.

Commenting on the appointment, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “Nikunj has been one of our key assets and has significantly contributed to Times Now’s leadership through his action-oriented news reportage. We are delighted to welcome him to Mirror Now that has successfully redefined the norms and re-written the rules for new-age and viewer-centric journalism. I am confident that Nikunj’s in depth knowledge, expertise and experience will help the channel’s growth plans in serving its mission, ‘You First’.”

Speaking on his new role, Garg added: “I am honoured and thrilled to take over this new responsibility. With a strategic segmented approach, Mirror NOW has successfully created a whole new genre of content, centred around the viewer’s preference for impact. I look forward to harnessing my best efforts to fuel the brand’s purpose of focusing on issues that impact the lives of Indians.”