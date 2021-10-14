New report from Admix explores advertisers’ attitudes to in-game advertising

14 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Admix, the leading In-Play advertising platform that bridges the gap between gaming content and brands, has released the findings of its major research study into video gaming’s emergence as the key media channel.

Gaming is a lucrative channel, where three billion active gamers will spend almost $176 billion on games in 2021, a figure which is set to surpass $200 billion in 2023. Admix was aware, though, that brands and advertisers have only begun to capitalize on what gaming has to offer as a media channel, particularly on mobile, which is now larger than PC and console gaming combined.

The survey found that around 93% of advertisers had seen an increase in video game advertising spend over the past 12 months. But, while the prevalence of in-game advertising may have increased, it’s still considered a grey area by many.

According to Samuel Huber, CEO and Co-founder at Admix: “Just as the desktop web was the dominant media channel for the 2000s, surpassed by social media in the 2010s, video gaming is now on the cusp of claiming the crown of key media channel. However, although buyers are broadly aware of this, the survey reveals that they appear to underestimate how close we are to it becoming a reality.”