Mullen Lintas strengthens North ops

14 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Mullen Lintas has announced a new leadership at its Delhi office. The business function for the North region will be led by Sunil Singh Manhas who has been appointed as Senior VP and Business Head. Nisheeth Srivastava, elevated to Group Creative Director, will oversee the creative product and will be partnered by Sarabjit Singh, who has also been elevated to Group Creative Director (Art). Saumya Baijal, appointed as VP and Head of Planning – North, will lead the planning function for the region.

Commenting on strengthening the business function, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said: “Mullen Lintas Delhi is poised for growth having already added a diverse mix of brands into the portfolio this year. We felt that this is the right time to bring in a new leadership team that is young, talented and driven. Sunil Singh Manhas comes on board as Sr VP & Business Head for Delhi. Sunil is a seasoned campaigner and knows the Delhi market inside out. He brings with him a wealth of cross-category experience and knowledge. His drive for new business and his passion for ideas will augur well for us.”