Madison Digital wins the AVoD mandate of Zee5

06 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Madison Digital, a unit of Madison World, has recently won the advertising-based Video on Demand mandate for Zee5. The agency will handle media planning, social media and creative development for Zee5’s B2B marketing function.

Says Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Media Ultra: “Zee5 has seen a tremendous amount of growth over the last few years. The brand has been coming up with impressive originals suited for the Indian market. We are extremely happy to partner with Zee5 in growing the AVoD business for the platform.”