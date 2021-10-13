Madison assigned creative and media mandate of ePayLater

13 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Fintech startup ePayLater has assigned its creative and media duties to Madison. Madison BMB will handle the creative assignment and Madison Media Sigma will handle the entire media mandate including TV, Print, Radio, OOH, Digital and Cinema.

Said Akshat Saxena, Cofounder ePayLater: “We are happy to have Madison as a holistic agency on board as our creative and media partner. It’s an exciting phase of growth for ePayLater and with Madison as our partner, we are confident about effectively reaching out to millions of retailers in the country who stand to benefit from this solution.”

Added Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media Sigma: “We are truly excited to be partnering with ePayLater, expand its reach and strengthen it as a game changer Fintech brand, in today’s fast paced digitized environment.”

Said Raj Nair, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Madison BMB: “The fintech space in India is constantly innovating and developing and launching new products in the category. While there are many players, the leadership team at ePayLater are very upbeat about their prospects by virtue of what they bring to the table to smaller retailers and helping them spread their wings and fueling their growth story. Their partnerships with B2B majors like Metro Cash & Carry, Walmart, BigBasket and large FMCG brands help hugely towards this end. We are looking forward to help ePayLater succeed across the country.”