Lowe Lintas lends a hand to Swiggy’s Instamart

08 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Swiggy has launched a series of TVCs and digital videos for its grocery delivery service, Instamart.

Said Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand at Swiggy: “Swiggy is committed to bringing convenience to consumers’ doorstep and has pioneered the quick commerce model for instant delivery of groceries and essentials for the time-pressed urban consumer. As an advertiser, we love being at the intersection of entertaining viewers while also showcasing how our services add value to their lives. Our latest Instamart ads do just that while driving home the point that, no matter what the situation, you can rely on Instamart to provide for your grocery needs, be it a packet of salt or a bar of chocolate to satiate your late-night cravings.”

Added Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas – Bangalore: “Launching a new product in the grocery delivery space – one that is inundated by so many strong players was a real challenge. So we decided to grab eyeballs with a unique idea – by riding on the nostalgia of some beloved ads and giving it a humorous twist. The objective was to deliver Swiggy Instamart’s message in a novel format, one that would stick out as an enjoyable, entertaining piece of communication. It’s no surprise that the creative team had a riot revisiting old ads and marrying them with our offering – all as an ode to the classics.”