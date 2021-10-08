Lowe Lintas ads for Cleartrip & Flipkart Big Billion Days tie-up

08 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Cleartrip has roped in actor Anil Kapoor for its latest campaign that celebrates travellers who are ready to experience the joy of flying again. The multi-film campaign conceived by Lowe Lintas Bangalore is a part of the platform’s first association with Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Speaking about the campaign, Himanshi Tandon, Director – Marketing, Cleartrip said: “Going to the airport. Checking in. Sitting on a flight. Taking off. Landing. These are normal, everyday travel habits that most people haven’t indulged in over the last year and a half. People accustomed to travelling regularly have been craving to get back into flight mode. At Cleartrip, we want to empower these consumers to book their travel at great prices, and without worrying about cancellation charges if their plans change. Our campaign will resonate with every traveller who has been waiting to take to the skies again, and we are sure this will bring a smile to their face. We found the perfect partner in Anil Kapoor, who brings alive the message in his signature style.”

Commenting on the campaign idea, Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas added: “We’ve all been aching to travel again. So, this campaign was as much about communicating to the consumers as it was about our own travel pangs. We used the little things we did when we took flights as a means to connect with the urge of eager travellers. So, we decided to focus on the quirks of eager travellers who’re itching to fly again. Anil Kapoor fits the role perfectly and we hope his personality resonates with every traveller out there.”