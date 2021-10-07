Lendingkart appoints Ram Deshpande as Head of Marketing

06 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Fintech company Lendingkart Technologies Private Limited has announced the appointment of Ram Deshpande as Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing. In his new role, he will be responsible for varied brand building activities across traditional and digital marketing communications for Lendingkart Group as well as campaigns around its vast product portfolio.

Commenting on the appointment, Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and Co-founder at Lendingkart said: “We are excited to welcome Ram Deshpande to Head Lendingkart Marketing function, contributing to the company’s vision of Financial Inclusion of MSMEs segment by building a digital E2E financial ecosystem collaboration through ‘2gthr’ platform. Ram brings deep insights, vast experience and an excellent track record in brand building and marketing communications which will enhance Lendingkart’s unique position amongst customers and partners through its marketing campaigns.”