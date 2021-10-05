Kinnect bags TVS Raider mandate

05 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Kinnect has been awarded the digital mandate for TVS Raider. The agency has been working on some other TVS Motor’s brands like TVS StaR City+, TVS Sport and TVS Jupiter. Kinnect will be responsible for driving and delivering the overall social media campaigns of the brand. The mandate includes creative strategy and execution, social media management and online reputation management. The agency will also plan and execute performance focused media campaigns for the brand across all channels.

Commenting on this development, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said: “TVS Raider is targeted at consumers who are digital natives and hence it will be a digital first brand. We intend to build a strong connect with our customers leveraging digital and social platforms and Kinnect will champion this effort with their deep understanding of the medium and our brand. TVS Raider is redefining the category benchmarks in terms of engagement and buzz and we are confident that the momentum will continue to grow.”