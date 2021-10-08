Kiara Advani roped in as brand ambassador for Senco jewellery

08 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Senco Gold & Diamonds has signed Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. She will be promoting entire gold jewellery range of the brand. Senco also unveiled its new campaign titled ‘Now is the time’ featuring Kiara.

Speaking on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds said: “Senco Gold & Diamonds is proud to associate with Bollywood youth icon Kiara Advani as the new face of our brand. Kiara is an inspiration for today’s young women and personifies the spirit of ‘Now is the time’.”