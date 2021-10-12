JKCement unveils its new corporate song

12 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

JK Cement has released its new corporate song – Hum Banayein Kal, a musical celebration of the brand’s spirit, strength and unity. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Speaking about the thought behind the new corporate song, Dr Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd., said: “Our new corporate song, Hum Banayein Kal, is an extension of our recently introduced new corporate identity, that represents our Organisation’s vision for the future yet strongly reflecting our core values of strength, sustainability and a solid foundation of trust. It is also a tribute to our mentor and guide, Late Shri Yadupati Singhania Ji, whose vision has propelled JKCement towards continuous growth. At JKCement, we have been a forerunner in transforming the way people perceive the cement industry. Even during the pandemic, we powered through difficult conditions and managed to deliver a good performance in terms of productivity and safety at all of our units. All this has been possible because of our steadfastness and staying true to our core values. The new corporate song exudes this spirit of JKCement.”