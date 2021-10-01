Jain Online launches inaugural brand campaign

01 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Jain Online, a Bengaluru-based online education platform, has announced the launch of its new brand campaign, celebrating the “circle of influencers’. The brand films have been conceptualized by Hyper Connect Asia.

Said Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor- Jain University: “Generally, a college student or working professional, when choosing an education platform meets with a wide array of choices. There is a huge checklist and a lot of uncertainty with so many new players emerging into the space. Our brand campaign outlines our belief that in a world full of options, the right advice often comes from one’s circle of influence or opinion makers.”

Added Kiran Khadke, Co-Founder & Creative Lead, Hyper Connect Asia: “The pandemic has opened the doors to a pool of options for students, who are looking for credible degree programs online. This has the EdTech sector soaring. We chose the idea of how a passionate professional is always on their toes to stay ahead in the workplace for the first campaign, and the second one explores the scenario where a neighbour’s inquisitiveness is leading to something beneficial. The film tries to give a resolution to their concerns via relative life situations which the audience can relate to.”