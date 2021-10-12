Isobar’s releases annual Creative Experience Survey

12 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Global creative experience agency Isobar has published its annual study of over 800 global CMOs assessing the evolution of customer experience design. Titled ‘Isobar CX Survey 2021: The Rise of Connected Experience’ the report indicates clear agreement between CMOs globally of a permanently transformed approach to marketing post-covid.

The results reveal a ‘new normal’ for marketers, with the overwhelming majority in agreement that innovation, design and experience technologies are needed to meet consumer expectations post-covid. Overwhelmingly the results show an increase in creating new sensorial experiences, delivered through experience technologies and demanding a new set of craft skills that are imperative to creating differentiation. Touch-free technologies, gestural technologies, voice interfaces and virtual brand properties including avatars, idols, products experiences and configurators are all being increasingly adopted. This is an extension of the findings of the report from 2020 that saw significant marketer adoption of ‘experience technologies’ such as Voice, AR and IoT alongside a significant increase in the value CMOs placed on ideas and innovation in shaping CX strategy.

Said Sven Huberts, Head of Innovation and Design, Dentsu and Managing Partner, Isobar: “What stands out is that experience has become an even bigger focus for how consumers are making choices around the brands they invite into their lives. The connected future has arrived—innovation and new experience technologies are now critical in creating differentiation and growth. But it’s a connected experience – creativity that crosses touchpoint, senses and communities, and that is driving this future. This survey is a call to arms for everyone in the industry to step up or be lost in a sea of sameness.”

Added Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India: “The term ‘Experience’ has changed forever. In a post-pandemic world, for a brand to lead from a customer-centric position, experiences can no longer afford to be one dimensional. The findings of the survey published in ‘The Rise Of Connected Experience’ report, will give readers a more comprehensive view of a customer’s journey and deep insights into what is driving customer experience.”