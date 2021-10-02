India Today group to host ‘Healthgiri Awards’

02 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

The India Today group is hosting the 7th edition of its “Safaigiri Awards” today, October 2, 2021 at the Le Meridien Hotel in New Delhi. As in 2020, the awards will be referred to as the “Healthgiri Awards” to honour “the efforts of India’s frontline workers, and to celebrate the resilience of our health experts and Covid warriors in the face of the pandemic challenge”. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will present the awards.

Notes a communique: “Even after a challenging second wave that tested the resolve of the nation, India’s doctors, frontline workers, and primary care professionals did not weaken their determination, and did everything they could to treat patients effectively and speedily. In addition to them, we saw ordinary citizens, leaders and professionals come together to support those in need from every corner of the country, selflessly going beyond their own needs and concerns to help those impacted by the pandemic. This strong, unshakeable spirit has contributed to India’s robust vaccination campaign today, and has boosted public health consciousness.”

The Award categories for this year are: