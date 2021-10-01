Ikea launches ad campaign

By Our Staff

Ikea has launched a new integrated campaign, the third in the series of the creative platform – “Home Is where it all begins”, across television, OOH and digital channels. The campaign will run on TV in both Telangana and Mumbai markets on regional channels.

Commenting on the campaign, Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager, Ikea India said: “We all have a lot of emotions linked to our homes, we would also like our homes to be functional to support us with the big and small changes in our life. Our needs from our home are growing and changing everyday. Often, we need to be able to do all the things we want to do, within the limited space. When we live with people with different needs, tastes and expectations, it’s no wonder we find ourselves looking for new solutions. The third campaign in the series ‘home is where it all begins’, talks about the most important changes in the living situation of a family by making space for growing needs of a teenager or addition of a furry friend, thereby making space for the family as whole. The four mini ad series talk about slice of life storytelling- positive take on work/study from home, staycation in current reality of life, progressive values showcased with a young boy evolving into a teenager and emotional storytelling with child displaying care and affection. At Ikea, through our wide range of functional and affordable home furnishing solutions, we want to help you unlock space, so that when your life at home evolves, your home can evolve with you.”