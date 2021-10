H+K hires Shubhreet Kaur for creative

05 Oct,2021

By Our Straff

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has expanded its creative team and bolstered its leadership with the addition of Shubhreet Kaur as Director of Creative Services in India.

Said Abhishek Gulyani, CEO – Hill+Knowlton Strategies India: “We are thrilled to have Shubhreet Kaur on board with us as Director of Creative Services. We believe in emboldening our mission of developing strategic and creative ways of engaging with the audience, and Shubhreet will bring in a blend of creative vision, dynamic ideas and strategic business sense for our valued clients.”