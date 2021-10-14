Today's Top Stories
- Goodbye to discounts, as Dainik Bhaskar reports 2019-like volumes
- Women help the family stick to ‘the plan’
- Scaler earmarks 100 CR marketing spend for 2022
- New report from Admix explores advertisers’ attitudes to in-game advertising
- SoCheers appoints Aanchal Kohli as Head – Corporate Communications
- Priti Murthy is now President, GroupM Services India
- Havas Media registers strong Q3
- Mullen Lintas strengthens North ops
- Dassera Holiday. See you Mon, Oct 18
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s that time of the year when one looks at ridding oneself of the evils in life. Which of the media ills do you think we must all work on purging from the trade posthaste?
- Taproot brings back Madhuri for Aquaguard
- FCB films new campaign for Elegant Steel
Videos