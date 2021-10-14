Havas Media registers strong Q3

By Our Staff

Havas Media Group India reports added new businesses worth INR 750+ crore.

The new business wins include some of the marquee brands, namely, Ambuja Cement, Bira91, Campus Shoes, De Beers Forevermark, Dr. Reddy’s, and Realme. One of the biggest clients of Havas Media Group India, Swiggy, has further consolidated its association with the network by giving the media mandate of Swiggy Instamart.

Said Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India: “Over the last two years, Havas Group India has displayed some phenomenal growth, in terms of new client acquisitions – some of them have been really esteemed ones. We have built our expertise through acquisitions, strengthened our teams through exceptional hiring of talent, and elevated the cultural and organizational shift. This has clearly set us apart from the competition and it’s evident in our growth story. I am glad that the vision with which we set out to achieve has culminated into an outstanding momentum for the network. I’m also extremely delighted with all my colleagues at Havas Media, Creative and all our group companies for showing such resilience and commitment during such volatile times.”